Advertisement

New information unveiled in Estill County murder case

By Grace Finerman
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINE, Ky. (WKYT) - New details have been released about a man charged with murdering a woman in Estill County.

45-year-old Christopher Roberts was arrested after 50-year-old Cindy Donnela Stevens-Roberts was found dead last Wednesday, July 7. Her body was found covered in blood on Marbleyard Road.

Christopher Roberts told police he acted in self-defense when Stevens threatened him with a gun. However, KSP troopers said that story didn’t add up. They said Stevens had two gunshot wounds to the face. Troopers said the wounds and angle of the injuries are not consistent with Roberts’ claim of self-defense.

Police said surveillance video from Marcum and Wallace Hospital showed Roberts pick the woman up from work. Video also showed Roberts return a few hours later in a different car without Stevens.

Roberts has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. He is currently in the Three Forks Regional Detention Center.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Man hospitalized after shooting in Lexington
Overtime: Mayor Pete Buttigieg discusses health care, gun control and jobs
Free medical clinics coming to Kentucky
Stephanie Harris is hoping to find and thank the people who helped her parents after a car wreck.
Daughter works to find Good Samaritans who pulled parents from burning car
Roberts is in the Three Forks Regional Jail.
Man charged with murdering woman found covered in blood
The Lexington-based company used new technology to recover its stolen fleet of trucks.
Lexington-based landscaping company uses new tech to recover stolen trucks

Latest News

Crews expect to be working on the bridge for the next four days.
Downtown Lexington bridge closed for roadwork
Austun C. Reed, 22.
Man wearing ‘Alcohol HELPS’ shirt arrested on DUI charge
Showers & storms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Showers & storms return
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Pattern is loaded with wet weather