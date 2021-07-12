Advertisement

Police officer put on on administrative duty for Three Percenters sticker on personal vehicle

The Columbia Police Department's Office of Professional Standards is conducting a thorough...
The Columbia Police Department's Office of Professional Standards is conducting a thorough review, officials say.(Source: WIS, Gray Television)
By WIS News 10 Staff and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - An officer with the Columbia Police Department has been removed from patrol duties after a complaint about a sticker on the officer’s personal vehicle.

The officer, who has not been named, had a Three Percenters sticker on his car, the department confirmed.

Three Percenters are “anti-government extremists who are part of the militia movement,” according to the Anti-Defamation League. Canada has labeled it a terrorist entity.

Three Percenters are also known as 3%ers, III%ers, and Threepers.

Someone complained to CPD about the sticker and after an initial review, commanders spoke with the officer, WIS TV reported.

Officials said that officer immediately and voluntarily removed the sticker from his vehicle.

The officer has been placed on administrative duty while the CPD Office of Professional Standards conducts a thorough review.

Copyright 2021 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Man hospitalized after shooting in Lexington
Overtime: Mayor Pete Buttigieg discusses health care, gun control and jobs
Free medical clinics coming to Kentucky
Stephanie Harris is hoping to find and thank the people who helped her parents after a car wreck.
Daughter works to find Good Samaritans who pulled parents from burning car
Roberts is in the Three Forks Regional Jail.
Man charged with murdering woman found covered in blood
The Lexington-based company used new technology to recover its stolen fleet of trucks.
Lexington-based landscaping company uses new tech to recover stolen trucks

Latest News

Swings for Soldiers
Jacob Tamme hosts 11th annual Swings for Soldiers Classic
FILE - The Texas State Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Texas Democrats leave state to try to stop GOP voting bill
Harmon seeking GOP nomination in race for Kentucky governor
WATCH | Harmon seeking GOP nomination in race for Kentucky governor
10-year-old Kentucky boy helps police find missing elderly woman
WATCH | 10-year-old Kentucky boy helps police find missing elderly woman
Out & About - Vine & Branch
WATCH | Out & About - Vine & Branch