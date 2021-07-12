Advertisement

Police searching for hit and run suspect in Powell County

(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
STANTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Eastern Kentucky community are asking for your help to find a suspect involved in a hit and run.

Stanton Police posted on Facebook a crash involving two cars happened Friday morning around 11:15 on East College Avenue in front of S and J Food Mart.

The driver of one of the cars involved in the crash, which witnesses say may have been a Hyundai Sonata, took off from the scene without waiting for police.

Police say the car may be silver or light gold, would have heavy front-end damage from the collision and witnesses believe the driver was a woman.

If you have any information or notice a vehicle matching this description, you are asked to contact the Powell County Dispatch Center at 606-663-4116 or message the Stanton Police Department on Facebook. You can remain anonymous. You can also contact the primary investigator directly via email by contacting Detective Billy Rice at william.rice@stantonky.gov

