Rand Paul urges NSA director to investigate claims that agency spied on Tucker Carlson

FOX News host made allegations in June
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has sent a letter to the director of the National Security Agency,...
U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has sent a letter to the director of the National Security Agency, demanding the NSA investigate its own alleged spying of a popular television host.(WAVE 3 News)
By John P. Wise
Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has sent a letter to the director of the National Security Agency, demanding the NSA investigate its own alleged spying of a popular television host.

Paul’s letter to Gen. Paul Nakasone, dated July 9, cites FOX News host Tucker Carlson’s claims that the agency has spied on him and leaked some of his private emails to other journalists.

“Mr. Carlson is a journalist, who currently hosts the popular news program ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight,’ and as such he is to be afforded the freedom of the press protections guaranteed by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution,” Paul said in his letter to Nakasone. “As you are undoubtedly aware, Mr. Carlson recently alleged on his television show that the NSA not only read his private emails relating to his attempt to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin, but also that the NSA unmasked his identity and leaked his private emails, which identified him by name, to others in the press.”

The NSA denied those claims last month, prompting a reaction from Carlson on his show the next day. Carlson said he asked NSA officials if they read his emails, alleging that the agency responded only by saying, “We can’t tell you, and we won’t tell you why we can’t tell you,” according to TheHill.com.

“As the head of the NSA,” Paul continued in his letter, “you can help restore credibility to your agency by being completely honest with the American people and explaining in detail whether the NSA conducted surveillance on Tucker Carlson in his role as a journalist, whether you or anyone else within the federal government approved his alleged unmasking, and whether Mr. Carlson’s private emails were shared with any other reporters or news organizations.”

You can read Paul’s letter below:

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

