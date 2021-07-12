UK guard Fredrick has ‘minor procedure’ on injured leg

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday morning UK guard CJ Fredrick had what head coach John Calipari called a ‘minor procedure’ after reports surfaced of a broken leg. WKYT could not confirm any news about a broken leg, but Coach Calipari did go to Twitter to address the situation.

“ @CJ_fredrick had a minor procedure today that needed to be done at some point before the season. He and his family decided to be proactive and have it done now rather than wait. We are all happy it went well and he will be back better than ever and ready to go for the season!” -- John Calipari @UKCoachCalipari

Fredrick did have some injury issues while with the Iowa Hawkeyes. Last season Fredrick dealt with plantar fasciitis which forced the Covington Catholic product to exit the Iowa rotation for several games.

It is not known how long Fredrick will be off the court, but all indications seem to have him ready for the start of the 2021-2022 season.

