WKYT Investigates: Housing market boom

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Homes throughout Central Kentucky continue to sell at record high prices.

The current seller’s market is benefiting far more people than just homeowners. Photographer Matt Huber is one of them. His schedule typically includes around a dozen home shoots a day. The hot housing market has guided his general photography business into a real estate photography business. He knows what makes a good photo make a good sale.

“Stuff like this. You’re in the master bedroom right now, and you have these beautiful wooden arches, and then you’ve got the view of this water out here, that’s amazing. I want to kind of capture in my brain what we’re going to focus on, and this view is definitely part of it,” explains Huber. He’s walking through a luxury home near the Fayette County line with his assistant. “Kelsey and I, we have it down to a science. I like to think so. We shoot so many houses we kinda go in and out, in and out.”

“We’ve grown. We’ve had to add staff. We’ve added underwriters, loan officers, processors, operations staff,” lists Marty Layman. His company has always been essential to the housing market. He works for Republic State Mortgage, a home lending organization based out of Texas with teams in Kentucky. “Our business year to date is probably up about 7% from last year, and we were up 6% last year from 2019, so it just continues to grow and grow and grow.”

Steve Stevens, CEO of Kentucky Realtors, doesn’t see the market or its partners slowing down any time soon.

“Everybody from the mortgage lender down to the home inspector and the pest person that’s looking at pest control, all of these people are in the supply chain of the real estate transaction, so everybody’s benefitting today and we’re seeing it like crazy,” notes Stevens.

