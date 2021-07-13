Advertisement

AP source: 2 officers on US Marshals’ task force shot near Baltimore

A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.
A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.(Source: WJLA/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — AP source: 2 officers on US Marshals’ task force shot near Baltimore; wounds aren’t thought to be life-threatening.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Previous story:

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — A law enforcement official says two warrant apprehension task force officers were shot and wounded Tuesday while serving a warrant near a Baltimore-area mall.

The official, who could not discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity, says preliminary information is that their injuries are not life-threatening.

Baltimore County police say the shooting happened Tuesday morning in the area of Security Square Mall in Woodlawn.

Baltimore Police tweeted that the police commissioner responded to Shock Trauma at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine
Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon filed papers Monday to become the first official 2023 Republican...
Harmon seeking GOP nomination in race for Kentucky governor
Roberts is in the Three Forks Regional Jail.
New information unveiled in Estill County murder case
File image
Man hospitalized after shooting in Lexington
“Some major cities and major crime could happen in front of them, and no one would contact the...
10-year-old Kentucky boy helps police find missing elderly woman

Latest News

The vessel "No Plans" was damaged when a whale apparently struck it.
Coast Guard responds to boat hit by whale
Officials in Minnesota say they’re finding more giant goldfish in waterways.
Unwanted pets: Giant goldfish turn up in Minnesota waterways
The prices paid at the grocery store have gone up this past year.
US consumer prices surged in past year the most since 2008
It’s a moment a group of teens and their little brother will never forget, and it was all...
WATCH: Lightning strikes teen’s golf ball