Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storms Become More Scattered

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Storms have been a daily occurrence across the Commonwealth and there’s very little reason to believe this pattern changes much over the next week or so. This means additional showers and storms will be working through the area today, bringing the potential for a few big gusts of wind and torrential rains.

Today’s storms will be working through here from southwest to northeast.

Just like we’ve seen since Friday, these storms can put down enough rain to cause local high water issues to develop.

Storm chances come down as we go into Wednesday and Thursday, but the action picks up again by the weekend. That’s when another system drops in from the north and brings more showers and storms in here. This setup can bring locally heavy rains back into the region.

Temps will come way back down to below normal for the weekend and early next week.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.