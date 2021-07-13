Georgetown police, Bluegrass Cycling Club give special gift to Ky. boy who helped find elderly woman

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Georgetown Police Department says 10-year-old Alex Aguilar is a hero and they’ve teamed up with the Bluegrass Cycling Club to show their appreciation.

This comes after an elderly woman went missing from Dover Manor Assisted Living, and Alex found her just outside their home and brought her in to safety to care for her until police arrived. Once the Bluegrass Cycling Club heard of this story, they knew they wanted to help.

“I was so touched and it garnered so much interest and I reached out to officer hill and I said let me know what we can do and he contacted me just moments later and said can you all donate a bike to this little hero and I said sure, we’re on it,” said Rowena Ruff with the Bluegrass Cycling Club.

On Tuesday afternoon, Georgetown police along with the Bluegrass Cycling Club presented Alex with a brand new bike, helmet, and bike lock.

Alex says he is excited to have a new bike to replace his old broken one and can’t wait to ride it around his neighborhood.

“I was thinking that that everyone appreciated what I did for the old lady and I was like really happy,” Alex said.

Teachers at Creekside Elementary, where Alex attends, say they’re not surprised by his heroics as he is a big helper in the classroom as well.

The Bluegrass Cycling Club says they enjoy donating bikes to kids to help inspire and promote enjoying the outdoors and exercise through cycling.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.