Gov. Beshear reports 470 new COVID-19 cases; 3.58% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 470 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 468,044 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.58% positivity rate. Of Tuesday’s new cases, 102 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were six new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 7,271.

As of Tuesday, 244 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 63 are in the ICU, and 26 are on ventilators.

The governor says 2,227,882 Kentuckians have been vaccinated.

