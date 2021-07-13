Health dept. warns COVID-19 cases increasing in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tuesday, the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department warned about rising COVID-19 cases in the city.

The health department said last week’s rolling seven-day average of new cases was four. This week, it is 22.

53 new cases were reported in the city Monday, July 12. No new deaths were reported.

In total, 35,726 people in Lexington have contracted the virus since the pandemic began. 324 people from Lexington have died.

In a Facebook post, the health department posted ways people can help avoid an outbreak of the virus.

Get a free COVID-19 vaccine.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms.

Cover coughs and sneezes.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Wear a face covering when in crowded public areas.

