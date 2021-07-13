Holt Jones selected in 14th round of 2021 MLB Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Kentucky right-handed pitcher Holt Jones was selected by the Miami Marlins in the 14th round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft on Tuesday. The towering flamethrower was picked 419th overall and brought the total to three Wildcats drafted in the event.

The Marlins’ selection of Jones was their sixth of a UK player since 2015, including OF Tristan Pompey and LHP Andrew Miller in 2018, IF Riley Mahan (2017), RHP Dustin Beggs (2016) and OF Kyle Barrett (2015). Zach Pop, an important piece of the bullpen during UK’s 2017 Super Regional run, was acquired by the Marlins last offseason and made his major league debut in 2021.

Jones, a 6-foot-8 fourth-year junior from Santa Monica, California, transferred to Kentucky from Clemson at the end of the 2020 season and immediately became an impact piece of the Cats’ bullpen in 2021. He ranked second on the team with 20 appearances, going 1-0 with a save in 28.1 innings. He allowed 28 hits, struck out 26, held opponents to a .267 batting average.

Jones brought a hard-throwing presence to the mound with a fastball in the upper 90′s and an infectious spirit in the dugout. He quickly became a hit in the locker room and found his stride under pitching coach Dan Roszel.

UK now has had 27 total draft picks under head coach Nick Mingione and his staff since 2017, including 15 who have gone in the first 10 rounds. Earlier in this year’s draft, outfielder John Rhodes joined Evan White (1st round, 2017), Zack Thompson (1st, 2019), Sean Hjelle (2nd, 2018), Riley Mahan (3rd, 2018) and Tristan Pompey (3rd, 2018) as Wildcats selected in the top 90 picks during that span.

