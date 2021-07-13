Advertisement

Kentucky State Police searching for escaped inmate in Jackson County

Police tape.
Police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MCKEE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are looking for an inmate who walked away from the Jackson County Detention Center on Friday, July 9th.

Deputies say that Don Eric Johnson, 37, walked away from work release from the detention center. He is described as 5′ 9″ tall, weighing about 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Johnson was serving his sentence for Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000 and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Officials ask that you call KSP Post 7 at 859-623-2404 or your local police if you have any information on Johnson’s location.

