Kentucky’s Garrett Wood qualifies for U.S. Amateur

MAINEVILLE, Ohio (WKYT) - Kentucky men’s golfer Garrett Wood won the TPC River’s Bend qualifier on Monday and in turn, qualified for the U.S. Amateur.

He used a final round 68 to earn a spot in the national event August 9-15 at Oakmont County Club in Oakmont, Pennsylvania.

“I’m so excited to make it through to Oakmont,” Wood said. “I’m really looking forward to playing a USGA-run event on one of the toughest golf courses in the country.”

Wood opened the day with a round of 3-over 75. He fought off back-to-back-to-back miscues to open his round with birdies on three straight holes at the seventh, eighth and ninth to make the turn in good position. He picked up another stroke at the par-five 11th, before bogeys at the 14th and 16th marked his final score for the first round.

The Mason, Ohio, native rebounded in a big way during round two behind a 4-under 68. He birdied the second and third holes and then picked up another stroke to make the turn at 3-under with a birdie at the eighth. Wood birdied the 11th for the second straight round to get to 4-under. A double-bogey at the 15th was immediately combated with a birdie at the 16th. He finished the round in stylish fashion and helped put the tournament out of reach with a birdie at the 18th to push his advantage to two strokes.

Wood was the only player to break 70 during the second round and his 68 was the lowest scorecard for any player during either round.

Wood is next in action at the Southeastern Amateur July 21-23 in Columbus, Georgia. He is also slated to take part in the Ohio Amateur in Warren, Ohio, July 26-30 later this summer.

