Man involved in controversial arrest files lawsuit against Lexington police officers

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who was involved in a controversial arrest during a protest in downtown Lexington has filed a lawsuit against the officers who arrested him.

Protesters say officers used a chokehold to take down James-David Woodhead.

A statement released by Lexington police after Woodhead’s arrest in July 2020 said, without identifying Woodhead, that a protester attempted to interfere with an arrest.

Woodhead released his own still images and a statement disputing the police department’s account of what happened.

He said officers tried to block him from recording, and he stepped in when he grew concerned about another protester “who was targeted for no clear reason, as white male officers charged her,” according to his description of events. “An officer wrapped his arm around my neck, as he threw me on the ground,” Woodhead’s statement read. “Officers were on top of me, as I repeatedly stated they were hurting me, and I was not resisting arrest.”

Woodhead’s lawsuit accuses two Lexington police officers, Officer Keith McKinney and Officer Zakary Ridener, of violating his civil rights and using excessive force. According to the civil complaint, Woodhead is seeking $1.5 million in compensatory damages from each officer and another $1.5 million from each for punitive damages.

Woodhead was charged with inciting a riot, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest in connection with the incident. He is still awaiting trial.

