Advertisement

Man hurt after truck hits him, crashes into Lexington bus station

By Shelby Lofton and WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is hurt after being hit by a vehicle in Lexington.

It happened Tuesday morning at the Greyhound bus station on West New Circle, near Russell Cave Road.

According to police, a woman was pulling in to park when her foot slipped off the brake and she accelerated. Firefighters tell us a man was standing outside the bus station when he was hit by the truck, which continued into the building and knocked the man inside as well.

The front of the Greyhound bus station has significant damage.

The man who was hit was taken to the hospital with what firefighters called serious injuries, but police told us the man is expected to be okay.

Firefighters say the truck had six people inside, including the driver.

No other injuries were reported.

Police say they don’t expect any charges to be filed.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine
Roberts is in the Three Forks Regional Jail.
New information unveiled in Estill County murder case
Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon filed papers Monday to become the first official 2023 Republican...
Harmon seeking GOP nomination in race for Kentucky governor
“Some major cities and major crime could happen in front of them, and no one would contact the...
10-year-old Kentucky boy helps police find missing elderly woman
File image
Man hospitalized after shooting in Lexington

Latest News

Police tape.
Kentucky State Police searching for escaped inmate in Jackson County
Several COVID-19 testing options still available in Lexington
File image
Central Kentucky school districts deal with bus driver shortage
Health dept. warns COVID-19 cases increasing in Lexington