Man hurt after truck hits him, crashes into Lexington bus station

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is hurt after being hit by a vehicle in Lexington.

It happened Tuesday morning at the Greyhound bus station on West New Circle, near Russell Cave Road.

According to police, a woman was pulling in to park when her foot slipped off the brake and she accelerated. Firefighters tell us a man was standing outside the bus station when he was hit by the truck, which continued into the building and knocked the man inside as well.

The front of the Greyhound bus station has significant damage.

The man who was hit was taken to the hospital with what firefighters called serious injuries, but police told us the man is expected to be okay.

Firefighters say the truck had six people inside, including the driver.

No other injuries were reported.

Police say they don’t expect any charges to be filed.

