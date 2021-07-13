Advertisement

One person killed in Mercer County crash

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Mercer County.

Emergency management officials say it happened Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 127, at the Tapp Road intersection, in Harrodsburg.

They say a car ran a traffic light and a truck hit the side of the car. We’re told a passenger in the car, a 61-year-old man, died at the scene.

Someone else in the car was taken to the hospital, but there’s no word on their condition. 

The driver of the truck wasn’t hurt.

