One person killed in Mercer County crash

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash in Mercer County.

Emergency management officials say it happened Tuesday afternoon on U.S. 127, at the Tapp Road intersection, in Harrodsburg.

They say a car ran a traffic light and a truck hit the side of the car. We’re told a passenger in the car, a 61-year-old man, died at the scene.

Someone else in the car was taken to the hospital, but there’s no word on their condition.

The driver of the truck wasn’t hurt.

