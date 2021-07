LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a garden designed and maintained by a group of students.

DeAnn Stephens was out & about when they first started it, and now a few years later, we get to see how it’s flourishing.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.