Parrot Heads descend on Riverbend for first Jimmy Buffett concert since pandemic

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Parrot Heads will pack Riverbend Music Center on Tuesday night to enjoy Jimmy Buffett for the first time since the pandemic.

The concert will be 100-percent capacity and vaccinations are not required. Mask-use is up to each individual.

Buffett fans got an early start Monday night, just one indication this is more pilgrimage than concert for those who make the trek to Riverbend.

“This is a gathering of friends and the flock from all over, and we don’t necessarily get to see each other except for tonight and tomorrow,” Patty Doak, an annual attendee, said.

This part of the country resonates with Buffett fans for a reason.

“The Cincinnati Great Wolf Amputheater is where the term ‘Parrot Head’ was coined by Timothy Schmit,” Doak explained. “And a lot of grass-roots movements was here.”

Doak adds Monday’s party came with a purpose. They’re raising money through a raffle for Pink Ribbon Girls and Honor Flight Tri-State.

“The funds that are raised here tonight stay in Cincinnati,” Kim Kuwatch with Pink Ribbon Girls said. “We provide free services to women who are going through treatment for breast or gynecological cancer.”

Dee Daniels with Honor Flight Tri-State says Monday is a big night for them.

“Costs us quite a bit to take a planeload of vets,” he said. “We take 86 veterans on each flight. We did 4 flights a year pre-COVID.”

