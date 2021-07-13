Advertisement

Popeyes adds nuggets to menu after sandwich success

The nuggets are essentially a smaller, bun-less version of the sandwich and uses the same fried...
The nuggets are essentially a smaller, bun-less version of the sandwich and uses the same fried chicken breaded in buttermilk.(WESH via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WEWS) - We could be seeing a chicken nugget war in our future.

Popeyes is adding nuggets to the menu after the popularity of its chicken sandwich.

The item is essentially a smaller, bun-less version of the sandwich and uses the same fried chicken breaded in buttermilk.

Popeyes started the so-called chicken sandwich wars in 2019 when it first introduced its new chicken sandwich.

The item sold out in less than two weeks and encouraged other fast-food chains to add or update their own chicken sandwiches.

Right now, some restaurants are facing supply issues due to a chicken shortage.

Popeyes is confident that won’t impact the nugget rollout on July 27.

Copyright 2021 WEWS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine
It happened Tuesday morning at the Greyhound bus station on West New Circle, near Russell Cave...
Man hurt after truck hits him, crashes into Lexington bus station
“Some major cities and major crime could happen in front of them, and no one would contact the...
10-year-old Kentucky boy helps police find missing elderly woman
Roberts is in the Three Forks Regional Jail.
New information unveiled in Estill County murder case
Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon filed papers Monday to become the first official 2023 Republican...
Harmon seeking GOP nomination in race for Kentucky governor

Latest News

Charlie Robinson, the versatile and prolific actor who was best known for his long-running role...
‘Night Court’ actor Charlie Robinson dies at 75
Police say officers were attempting to serve a search warrant at a home in the 2200 block of...
Search warrant leads to arrest of wanted man after short standoff
Wildland firefighters watch and take video with their cellphones as a plane drops fire...
Thousands of firefighters battle big blazes across the West
In this Aug. 21, 2018, file photo, a poster for missing University of Iowa student Mollie...
New information jolts case in Iowa college student’s slaying
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says 11 cases of COVID-19 have been connected to...
Lexington-Fayette Co. Health Dept. reports cluster of COVID-19 cases connected to youth camp