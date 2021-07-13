Advertisement

Report reveals most dangerous time of day for child drownings

A new American Academy of Pediatrics report highlights what times pose the highest risk for child drownings and how to prevent them.
Pool
Pool((Source: KLTV))
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics shows that drowning is the leading cause of injury-related deaths in children aged one to four. The report comes after WVLT News researched why water safety is not discussed during every pediatrician visit.

More than 900 children died from drowning in 2018 and more than 7,000 went to the emergency room for drowning-related injuries, according to the report. Toddlers and teens pose the highest risk for drowning, the report says.

More than half of the recorded drownings occurred between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., Dr. Sarah Denny with the Academy said.

“We have people coming and going from work. We have meal preparation. There’s just a lot going on during that time frame, and it would be easy for a small child to get into the water unexpectedly,” she says.

The report recommends that adults use multiple layers of protection. It recommends adult supervision, pool fencing with gates and swim lessons for children.

