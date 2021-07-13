Search warrant leads to arrest of wanted man after short standoff

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was arrested after a short standoff situation in Somerset.

Police say officers were attempting to serve a search warrant at a home in the 2200 block of Monticello St. Tuesday morning when an officer saw 43-year-old Brett Copple inside the home.

We’re told Copple was wanted on two warrants for probation violation.

Police say Copple refused to communicate with officers, so, after they made sure no one else was in the home, they got a second search warrant to go in and get him. Officers found Copple hiding in a closet and he was taken into custody.

Copple’s arrest was unrelated to the search warrant that brought police to the home.

