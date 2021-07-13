Several COVID-19 testing options still available in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Even though things have scaled down from the heart of the pandemic, there are still dozens of options to get tested for COVID-19 in Lexington.

Health officials said the rolling seven-day average of cases has shot up from four last week to 22 this week. They expect most of those are because of a variant, but they aren’t sure if it’s Delta or some other one.

Several health departments said they believe the lower COVID-19 numbers can partially be attributed to fewer people getting tested.

A lot of the testing they see now is people who have been exposed to a positive COVID case because their work requires it or people who have traveled or are getting ready to travel.

There are options for people who want a test in Lexington. Kroger Field still offers drive-through testing. Walgreens and CVS pharmacies offer the tests, as well as five Kroger Little Clinics.

“We’ve known all along while these numbers have been low over the past few weeks and months that it wasn’t a true indication of what is actually out there,” said Kevin Hall with the Fayette County Health Department. “It’s like with any illness. The numbers to get reported are only the ones to actually get tested. That’s why it’s so important for people to continue following guidelines, including getting vaccinated.”

Rapid tests are available at Urgent Care Centers as well. Results come back in about half an hour.

