Small Business Association extends deadline to apply for physical disaster loan

By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WYMT) - The U.S. Small Business Administration has extended the deadline for businesses, private nonprofits, homeowners, and renters to apply for a physical disaster loan to July 23.

Anyone in Boyd, Breathitt, Clark, Clay, Estill, Floyd, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Powell, Pulaski, and Rockcastle Counties is eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA

Small businesses and most nonprofits in Bell, Elliott, Harlan, Knox, McCreary, Menifee, Pike, Rowan, Wayne, Whitley, and Wolfe Counties in Kentucky; Wise County in Virginia; and Mingo and Wayne Counties in West Virginia are eligible to only apply for the SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed personal property, including vehicles.

To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, applicants should register online, download the FEMA app, or call toll-free at 800-621-3362.

