University of Kentucky’s College of Medicine receives largest donation ever

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky’s College of Medicine receives its largest donation ever Tuesday.

“For me, this is exciting. Kentucky has a bright future. The sun is starting to shine,” said Hustonville, Ky. native Dr. Michael D. Rankin.

Dr. Rankin’s $22 million gift is a lot more money than he had when he first stepped onto campus.

“UK was expensive. How were we going to pay for that? We sold a cow to pay for my first year’s tuition. I don’t think that’d be possible now,” Dr. Rankin said.

Dr. Rankin recognized the need that students from rural counties have and put more than half of his gift towards scholarships, with a focus on supporting those from underserved communities.

“10 percent of our students are first-generation students,” Dr. Rankin said. “We have students that represent all parts of society.”

Dr. Rankin’s contributions will allow an additional 50 students to enroll at the College of Medicine each year, with $10 million also going towards the construction of a new health education building.

“For all of those people like me that thought becoming a doctor was only a dream, you’re helping make those a reality,” said Dr. Wendy Jackson.

Dr. Rankin received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering in 1971. After six years of saving up money, he returned to his Kentucky home to pursue his passion for medicine

UK’s College of Medicine now has $23.5 million, thanks to Dr. Rankin.

