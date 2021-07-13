Advertisement

What to know about rare side effect of J&J vaccine

AP
AP(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Federal health officials are warning of an extremely rare but potentially serious side effect of Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.

How rare is this complication?

More than 12.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S. The CDC has received preliminary reports of about 100 people who developed Guillain-Barré syndrome after getting the single-dose shot. An estimated 3,000-6,000 people develop GBS each year in the United States, according to the CDC.

What is Guillain-Barré syndrome?

GBS is an autoimmune disorder that makes the body’s immune system damage nerve cells. It causes muscle weakness and sometimes paralysis. The CDC says most people recover fully, but GBS can cause permanent nerve damage. Some people have died of GBS.

What if I’ve already had the J&J shot?

Most people who developed symptoms of GBS did so within 42 days of receiving the J&J shot, according to the FDA. Still, the FDA says the benefits of the vaccine far outweigh its potential risks.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine
Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon filed papers Monday to become the first official 2023 Republican...
Harmon seeking GOP nomination in race for Kentucky governor
Roberts is in the Three Forks Regional Jail.
New information unveiled in Estill County murder case
File image
Man hospitalized after shooting in Lexington
“Some major cities and major crime could happen in front of them, and no one would contact the...
10-year-old Kentucky boy helps police find missing elderly woman

Latest News

States that have fully vaccinated more than half their residents have about a third of average...
COVID-19 cases on the rise in 45 states, mostly among unvaccinated
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 164 new COVID-19 cases; 3.38% positivity rate
Pfizer thinks a booster for its COVID-19 vaccine might be necessary, something they're set to...
COVID-19: Will we need vaccine boosters?
Vaccinated teachers and students returning to school this fall will not have to wear a mask....
Ky. Dept. of Education reviewing new CDC mask guidelines; will issue guidance to school districts