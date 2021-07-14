Armed man charged after allegedly threatening JCPS superintendent over mask mandate

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio was allegedly threatened by a man with a gun who was upset over the mask mandate, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.

The alleged incident occurred Monday outside the VanHoose Education Center, the JCPS headquarters, according to court documents.

Bradley Linzy, 43, of Louisville, is accused of telling Pollio “Life is f****** over and career as you know it” while “aggressively approaching” him into the VanHoose building.

Linzy claimed he had a gun in between the seats in his car, according to reports.

The documents state Linzy went inside the building and started arguing with the staff about the mask mandate when they asked him to leave. Linzy refused multiple times before he finally left.

Linzy was in the back of the building in his vehicle when he noticed Pollio leave the building, and then got out of the vehicle before going after Pollio, according to the report.

Following the first round of threats, Linzy allegedly yelled, “You don’t know what I am capable of.”

Linzy was charged with terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct. He was not arrested, but cited to appear in Jefferson District Court on July 26.

WAVE 3 News learned Wednesday that Linzy has more than 120,000 followers on YouTube, with his most popular video getting more than 1 million views. His main channel, The Guitologist has dozens of videos about guitars and other instruments. A second YouTube page that appears to belong to Linzy is titled The Guitologist 2. That channel has more than 15,000 subscribers and includes videos in which Linzy shares his political views.

WAVE 3 News has reached out to JCPS for comment and is awaiting a reply.

