Advertisement

Armed man charged after allegedly threatening JCPS superintendent over mask mandate

By Natalia Martinez
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio was allegedly threatened by a man with a gun who was upset over the mask mandate, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.

The alleged incident occurred Monday outside the VanHoose Education Center, the JCPS headquarters, according to court documents.

Bradley Linzy, 43, of Louisville, is accused of telling Pollio “Life is f****** over and career as you know it” while “aggressively approaching” him into the VanHoose building.

Linzy claimed he had a gun in between the seats in his car, according to reports.

The documents state Linzy went inside the building and started arguing with the staff about the mask mandate when they asked him to leave. Linzy refused multiple times before he finally left.

Linzy was in the back of the building in his vehicle when he noticed Pollio leave the building, and then got out of the vehicle before going after Pollio, according to the report.

Following the first round of threats, Linzy allegedly yelled, “You don’t know what I am capable of.”

Linzy was charged with terroristic threatening and disorderly conduct. He was not arrested, but cited to appear in Jefferson District Court on July 26.

WAVE 3 News learned Wednesday that Linzy has more than 120,000 followers on YouTube, with his most popular video getting more than 1 million views. His main channel, The Guitologist has dozens of videos about guitars and other instruments. A second YouTube page that appears to belong to Linzy is titled The Guitologist 2. That channel has more than 15,000 subscribers and includes videos in which Linzy shares his political views.

WAVE 3 News has reached out to JCPS for comment and is awaiting a reply.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man involved in controversial arrest files lawsuit against Lexington police officers
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says 11 cases of COVID-19 have been connected to...
Ky. youth camps taking extra precautions after some linked to COVID-19 clusters
It happened Tuesday morning at the Greyhound bus station on West New Circle, near Russell Cave...
Man hurt after truck hits him, crashes into Lexington bus station
The Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Bear Pen Road, just outside of Campton.
Wolfe County deputy shot by his own gun during struggle over weapon with suspect
“For me, this is exciting. Kentucky has a bright future. The sun is starting to shine,” said...
University of Kentucky’s College of Medicine receives largest donation ever

Latest News

Ky. school districts weigh decision about masks in classrooms
WATCH | Ky. school districts weigh decision about masks in classrooms
Lexington reports the most single-day COVID-19 cases in three months
WATCH | Lexington reports the most single-day COVID-19 cases in three months
Rash of overdoses plaguing NKY communities
US overdose deaths at record level, including a large jump in Kentucky
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 669 new COVID-19 cases; 3.81% positivity rate