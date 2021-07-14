Advertisement

Boy receives birthday present from NYPD to replace stolen scooter

A six-year-old boy received a gift from the New York City Police Department after his electric...
A six-year-old boy received a gift from the New York City Police Department after his electric scooter was stolen.(NYPD 66th Precinct via Twitter)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) - A six-year-old boy received a gift from the New York City Police Department after his electric scooter was stolen.

Someone took the boy’s scooter in Brooklyn last Wednesday, according to a tweet from the New York City Police Department.

With his birthday coming up, the NYPD’s 66th precinct and community affairs bureau worked with members of the neighborhood to help out.

They were able to present the boy with a new scooter and helmet on his birthday to replace the one that had been stolen.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man involved in controversial arrest files lawsuit against Lexington police officers
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says 11 cases of COVID-19 have been connected to...
Ky. youth camps taking extra precautions after some linked to COVID-19 clusters
It happened Tuesday morning at the Greyhound bus station on West New Circle, near Russell Cave...
Man hurt after truck hits him, crashes into Lexington bus station
The Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Bear Pen Road, just outside of Campton.
Wolfe County deputy shot by his own gun during struggle over weapon with suspect
“For me, this is exciting. Kentucky has a bright future. The sun is starting to shine,” said...
University of Kentucky’s College of Medicine receives largest donation ever

Latest News

Ky. school districts weigh decision about masks in classrooms
WATCH | Ky. school districts weigh decision about masks in classrooms
Lexington reports the most single-day COVID-19 cases in three months
WATCH | Lexington reports the most single-day COVID-19 cases in three months
Rash of overdoses plaguing NKY communities
US overdose deaths at record level, including a large jump in Kentucky
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer introduces new proposal to change marijuana laws.
Senate leader lends clout to marijuana legalization push
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer introduces new proposal to change marijuana laws.
Schumer to unveil federal cannabis legislation