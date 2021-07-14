Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching The Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our stormy pattern isn’t as prominent out there today, but it’s not going to stay away for very long as we track another system toward the region. This will bring an increase in rain and storms later in the week through the weekend. Oh yea.. Temps remain very tame.

As mentioned, today is a drier day with just a few scattered showers and storms going up.

Temps today warm into the 80s and will be closer to normal.

Thursday is similar to today as highs reach 85-90 in most areas as we wait for the next system to move in later Friday through the weekend. This drops in from the north and northwest, bringing a big increase in showers and storms.

Locally heavy rains will be likely through this period as temps remain below normal into early next week.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.