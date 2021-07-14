Cynthiana man wins big on Kentucky Lottery scratch-off

CYNTHIANA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Cynthiana man hit it big on the Kentucky Lottery.

Lottery officials say the man, who wants to remain anonymous, won $1,000,000 on a $20 Kentucky Lottery Scratch-off ticket he bought at the Apple Market on East Pleasant Street in Cynthiana.

“I won $20 on a Max-A-Million ticket so I bought another one from the vending machine last Friday. I scanned it without scratching it off, and it said, ‘Claim at Lottery’, so I knew it had to be something. Then I scanned it at the self-ticket checker, and I saw $1,000,000. I went out to my car immediately and I was in tears,” he said. “It feels magnificent to win!”

He went on to say it was a real blessing for he and his wife.

“It’s been a hard year for us with Covid. This money will be life-changing,” he said.

The winner chose the cash option. After taxes, he walked out of lottery headquarters on Monday with a check for $595,177. He plans to take care of debt and buy a house.

The Apple Market will receive $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

