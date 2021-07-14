Free medical clinics held in Eastern Kentucky

OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) -People in five Eastern Kentucky counties have the chance to see medical specialists free of charge.

The free clinics are part of the military’s Innovative Readiness Training program.

One of the five locations hosting the clinics is Bath County High School. Officials there called it a win-win for the military and the people of Eastern Kentucky. People get free healthcare, and the military gets essential training.

Military personnel will be providing medical, dental, and optical services for people until the beginning of next week free of charge.

Officials said in the three days the program has been operating, they’ve performed more than $130,000 worth of services to Kentuckians. They think the number could be as high as $700,000 by the time they ship out.

“If we were paying for this on a daily basis, it would be a tremendous amount of money, so the residents of this community are getting top-level, top-notch health care,” said Gayle Manchin, ARC Federal Co-Chair.

Representative Andy Barr said this is the kind of training that gets soldiers ready for deployments while helping people here at home.

“We do have needs, especially in healthcare in Eastern Kentucky, and this is a terrific program,” Barr said.

Clinics are held at Bath, Menifee, Montgomery, Morgan, and Rowan counties. They will remain open until July 19.

