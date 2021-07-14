Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 669 new COVID-19 cases; 3.81% positivity rate

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 669 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 468,680 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.81% positivity rate. Of Wednesday’s new cases, 129 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were five new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Wednesday. That brings the state total to 7,276.

As of Wednesday, 239 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 60 are in the ICU, and 25 are on ventilators.

The governor says 2,229,472 Kentuckians have been vaccinated.

