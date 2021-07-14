Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Soaking rains will be back

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be back again today. The soakers will not arrive until the weekend.

The past few days have been very wet for many folks across Kentucky. It looks like Wednesday will be no different. The only real difference is that most activity will be very isolated. I wouldn’t be shocked at all if one or two of these produced a solid amount of rainfall. It looks like a typical Summer day for most of you. Temperatures look warm with plenty of humidity.

We should be mainly dry on Thursday through Friday evening/night. During that part of the forecast, we will see our chances increase. That is all due to an approaching cold front. At that point, widespread showers and storms will roll across Kentucky. A frontal boundary will press in and stall out! As long as it is here, rounds of heavy rain will be a good possibility.

Take care of each other!

