Ky. mother files lawsuit accusing doctor of impregnating her with his own sperm

Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky mother claims a fertility doctor impregnated her with his sperm without consent.

Diane White is suing Baptist Health Lexington and Dr. Panayiotis Zavos.

The suit claims White found out Zavos was the father from a recent Ancestry DNA kit.

Baptist Health confirms Davos worked there for about ten years.

A spokesperson for the hospital told the Herald-Leader the allegation would not have been sanctioned.

The alleged incident happened in 1989.

White’s attorney argues a statute of limitations should not apply since the DNA test was only recently confirmed.

Zavos made international news back in the early 2000s when he claimed he cloned a human embryo.

