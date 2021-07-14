Advertisement

Ky. school districts weigh decision about masks in classrooms

By Olivia Russell
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re just about a month away from schools reopening and school districts are still weighing the decision about masks in classrooms.

The CDC recommends the return to in-person learning, but with protocols in place. When it comes to masks, the CDC says vaccinated teachers and students don’t need them.

However, the CDC says those who aren’t fully vaccinated though should wear masks, but the ultimate decision about any mask requirements will be up to individual school districts.

The Kentucky Department of Education is encouraging districts to follow that CDC guidance.

“What we’re likely to see is local decision making around what mitigation strategies they’ll have in place and what layers and protections will have in place to keep schools from becoming transmission points for COVID-19,” said Dr. Jason Glass, Kentucky Department of Education.

But not everyone agrees.

Some believe the decision should be made by parents, not schools.

“If they want to mask their kids, mask your kids. If you wanna vaccine, vaccine. I said I’m not pro one way or pro the other,” said Dawne Perkins. “What I am against is actually pitting kids against each other.”

Even though the CDC recommends students return to classrooms, the Kentucky Department of Education said school districts will decide if they’ll offer virtual or hybrid options as well.

Right now, there’s no timeline on when school districts will make their decisions.

