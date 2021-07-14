Advertisement

Lexington reports the most single-day COVID-19 cases in three months

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 53 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, July 13.

It’s the most single-day cases reported in the city in the past three months.

The city’s seven-day rolling average is 24 cases. That’s a significant increase from last week’s average.

Fayette County has had 35,779 cases, 324 deaths, and 2,103 hospitalizations since March 2020.

The health department posted ways people can help avoid an outbreak of the virus.

  • Get a free COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms.
  • Cover coughs and sneezes.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
  • Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
  • Wear a face covering when in crowded public areas.
