Madison Co. man picks up trash along creeks, turns some of it into art

Curtis Eades is making creeks cleaner by picking up trash, and has already collected thousands...
Curtis Eades is making creeks cleaner by picking up trash, and has already collected thousands of pounds. He's turning some of it into art while trying to spread more awareness about the problems of littering.(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Curtis Eades, also known as CreekRunner in Madison County, has been cleaning up local creeks for two years now. He was inspired to start this mission after watching mattresses float down the creek by his house and knew nothing would change unless he tried to make the changes himself.

“What blew my mind was how much trash there was, because a lot of people when they’re driving down the road, they’re not going to see it, a lot of it is camouflaged and it’s got dirt all over it, so one of the biggest things with me is just raising awareness to people,” Eades said.

(Story continues below tweet.)

So far, Eades has cleaned up nearly 15,000 pounds of trash out of Madison County creeks and while he tries to recycle as much as he can, he has also been inspired to make art out of some of it as well.

“I make cool different designs, I’ll actually take pieces of trash like scrap metal and paint on that, make frames out of the scrap metal,” Eades said.

While Eades is making a major impact in Madison County, he’s hoping to use his platform and mission to inspire and teach others to recycle and at least make the world a better place.

“If you can teach a kid early on it will stop it at the source before they get older and they start actually littering,” Eades said.

And while this is a major issue across the globe, Eades says even small steps can help change for the better.

“There’s no amount that’s too small, if everybody does a little bit we can get a lot accomplished,” Eades said.

Eades is also working with people across the nation to host the Trashy Olympics as another way to help get people outdoors and clean up trash around their areas.

