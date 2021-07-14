Advertisement

New video shows girl’s 2015 dragging from inside JCPS school bus

Trial begins for district, driver who was later fired
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - New video shows the terrifying moments when a 6-year-old child was dragged by a JCPS bus in 2015.

Tuesday, the civil trial against the driver and the school district began in Jefferson County Court Judge Anne O’Connell’s courtroom.

The new video obtained exclusively by WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters is from the inside of the bus, and shows the moment when the child’s backpack got stuck in the double doors. The driver doesn’t notice and drives away.

The video shows another student standing by the driver as the incident occurs. The driver was later fired by the district after an investigation determined she did not watch as the child got off the bus, as required by their training.

EDITOR’S WARNING: Full video below may be disturbing to some viewers.

From the moment the child is dragged, which her attorneys say was 1,147 feet, the driver never notices. Another car is heard honking at the bus to get it to stop. At that point the driver realizes the girl had been dragged.

“Oh my God, Oh my God,” the driver is heard saying.

The video is expected to be presented during the trial.

The driver, Melinda Sanders, testified as a witness. Attorneys asked her if it was important for all children to remain seated while the bus was in motion, something she did not comply with in the video.

The child, identified as A.R. in the lawsuit, suffered severe nerve damage and PTSD, the lawsuit states. She’s had to have multiple surgeries.

In 2015, the child attended Wilkerson Traditional Elementary School. Grainy surveillance video taken by a resident from the outside showed the child being dragged.

The lawsuit is asking for an undisclosed amount in damages.

This story will be updated.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this March 26, 2021, file photo a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose...
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J COVID vaccine
It happened Tuesday morning at the Greyhound bus station on West New Circle, near Russell Cave...
Man hurt after truck hits him, crashes into Lexington bus station
“Some major cities and major crime could happen in front of them, and no one would contact the...
10-year-old Kentucky boy helps police find missing elderly woman
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Man involved in controversial arrest files lawsuit against Lexington police officers

Latest News

Michael Perez, 41, from Louisville has been charged with two counts of wanton...
Driver of pickup truck tagged ‘Patria y vida’ that crashed into LMDC arrested
New video shows the terrifying moments when a 6-year-old child was dragged by a JCPS bus in 2015.
New video shows girl’s 2015 dragging from inside JCPS school bus
Jonathan "Toby" Whiles was arrested by Pulaski County Sheriff's Deputies on Tuesday, July 13.
Man accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage to police cruisers arrested
UK Men’s Golfer Garrett Wood Qualifies for U.S. Amateur
Kentucky’s Garrett Wood qualifies for U.S. Amateur
The Georgetown Police Department says 10-year-old Alex Aguilar is a hero and they’ve teamed up...
Georgetown police, Bluegrass Cycling Club give special gift to Ky. boy who helped find elderly woman