Advertisement

Sheriff’s department warns of new scam in Bell County

(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department are warning of a new scam in their county.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to a call of an individual claiming to be from WellCare.

Police say the person drives a regular car with no official markings on it and tries to obtain your personal information.

Sheriff Mitch Williams warns not to give any information to this person and try to call them while the scammer is still at your home.

Officials say any legitimate business or organization will have clearly marked vehicles and/or identification.

You can reach Bell County Dispatch at 606-337-6174.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man involved in controversial arrest files lawsuit against Lexington police officers
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says 11 cases of COVID-19 have been connected to...
Ky. youth camps taking extra precautions after some linked to COVID-19 clusters
It happened Tuesday morning at the Greyhound bus station on West New Circle, near Russell Cave...
Man hurt after truck hits him, crashes into Lexington bus station
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
“For me, this is exciting. Kentucky has a bright future. The sun is starting to shine,” said...
University of Kentucky’s College of Medicine receives largest donation ever

Latest News

Lexington reports the most single-day COVID-19 cases in three months
WATCH | Lexington reports the most single-day COVID-19 cases in three months
Ky. school districts weigh decision about masks in classrooms
WATCH | Ky. school districts weigh decision about masks in classrooms
Business owner who tried to impeach Beshear running for state senate
WATCH | Business owner who tried to impeach Beshear running for state senate
radar
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching The Weekend