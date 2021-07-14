Advertisement

Wolfe County deputy shot

File image
File image(Source: Gray News)
By Phil Pendleton and WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Wolfe County deputy was shot Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office says it happened on Bear Pen Road, just outside of Campton.

The is still a developing story, but we’re told the deputy was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office tells us the suspect involved in this situation was not shot and is in custody.

No other details about what happened are available at this time.

We have a crew on the way and we’ll keep you updated.

