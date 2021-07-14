Woodford County holds vaccine clinic after recent outbreak

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - The Woodford County Health Department held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday morning.

It comes off the heels of a recent outbreak among people who attended King’s Way Church.

41 people from the area tested positive for COVID-19. 12 of them were vaccinated. None of the four people who were hospitalized had the shots.

Cassie Prather with the Woodford County Health Department said others who were infected are now thinking about getting the vaccine. She said the health department is working to see if the Delta variant is what caused the outbreak.

“When you have a large gathering where folks are largely not vaccinated, one person, if not vaccinated, can pass along the virus before they even realize they been affected,” Prather said. “You’re going to have positive people that maybe are not as receptive to vaccination, and that’s where prior risk is as a community. That’s what’s going to undermine our efforts of vaccination.”

Health officials continue to encourage people to get vaccinated. They’re also encouraging churches that have returned to in-person worship to follow all CDC guidelines.

The vaccine clinic at Versailles Presbyterian Church will be open from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 14.

