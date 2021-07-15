Advertisement

Berea man sentenced for production of child porn

Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Berea man was sentenced on Thursday to 18 years in federal prison for using a minor to produce child porn.

According to 33-year-old Bradley Scott Helton’s plea agreement, he communicated with a 7-year-old victim via an app called “Kiss Kiss: Spin the Bottle.” 

Helton admitted to chatting with the victim, sending the victim sexual videos and pictures, and requesting the victim send sexual videos in return.  Helton admitted that he persuaded and used the 7-year-old victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct, for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of that conduct.

Helton pleaded guilty in March 2021.

Under federal law, Helton must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for 25 years, following his release from prison.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Bear Pen Road, just outside of Campton.
Wolfe County deputy shot by his own gun during struggle over weapon with suspect
For the first time in ten years, Kentucky Lottery's logo has a new look
Cynthiana man wins big on Kentucky Lottery scratch-off
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Ky. mother files lawsuit accusing doctor of impregnating her with his own sperm
We’re just about a month away from schools reopening and school districts are still weighing...
Ky. school districts weigh decision about masks in classrooms
New video shows the terrifying moments when a 6-year-old child was dragged by a JCPS bus in 2015.
New video shows girl’s 2015 dragging from inside JCPS school bus

Latest News

Shots fired into home in downtown Lexington
WATCH | Shots fired into home in downtown Lexington
Parents still have lots of questions about COVID-19 rules as school year approaches
Parents still have lots of questions about COVID-19 rules as school year approaches
Lexington health leaders concerned about increasing COVID-19 case numbers as delta variant...
Lexington health leaders concerned about increasing COVID-19 case numbers as delta variant spreads
Last day for Kentuckians who lost family member to COVID-19 to take flag from Capitol memorial
Last day for Kentuckians who lost family member to COVID-19 to take flag from Capitol memorial
Summer Grillin’ with DeAnn Stephens and Bill Bryant (July 15, 2021)
Summer Grillin’ with DeAnn Stephens and Bill Bryant (July 15, 2021)