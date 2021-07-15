Berea man sentenced for production of child porn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Berea man was sentenced on Thursday to 18 years in federal prison for using a minor to produce child porn.

According to 33-year-old Bradley Scott Helton’s plea agreement, he communicated with a 7-year-old victim via an app called “Kiss Kiss: Spin the Bottle.”

Helton admitted to chatting with the victim, sending the victim sexual videos and pictures, and requesting the victim send sexual videos in return. Helton admitted that he persuaded and used the 7-year-old victim to engage in sexually explicit conduct, for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of that conduct.

Helton pleaded guilty in March 2021.

Under federal law, Helton must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for 25 years, following his release from prison.

