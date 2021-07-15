Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Storms For The Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another stormy setup is on the way for the weekend.

Temps today are deep into the 80s and may flirt with 90 in the west. A mix of sun and clouds will be noted and we will also see scattered showers and storms going up, especially across central and eastern Kentucky.

Showers and storms will begin to move in from the northwest later tonight and increase later Friday. That’s when our system drops in from the northwest for the weekend, keeping rounds of showers and storms going.

The good news is you will have some dry times out there. The bad news is heavy amounts of rain will fall from any storm that’s out there. Some areas may pick up another 1″-3″ of rain during this time. Temps will be held below normal.

Scattered storms will decrease early next week with some better air by Tuesday and Wednesday.

