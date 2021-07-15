Advertisement

Colin Kaepernick picture book to come out in April

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, former NFL football quarterback Colin Kaepernick...
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, former NFL football quarterback Colin Kaepernick smiles on stage during W.E.B. Du Bois Medal ceremonies at Harvard University, in Cambridge, Mass. Kaepernick will release a series of books through the children’s publisher Scholastic, starting with a picture story “I Color Myself Different” coming out in April.(AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Colin Kaepernick will release a series of books through the children’s publisher Scholastic, starting with a picture story scheduled for next year.

“I Color Myself Different” will come out in April, according to an announcement Thursday by Scholastic and Kaepernick Publishing, which the former NFL quarterback founded last year. Kaepernick, who was a member of the San Francisco 49ers, has not played in the NFL since 2016, after he knelt at games during “The Star Spangled Banner” to protest racial injustice and police treatment of Black people.

Kaepernick, 33, was adopted by a white family and his picture book is based on a kindergarten memory when he used a yellow crayon to draw his family, then a brown one to draw himself.

“This story is deeply personal to me, and inspired by real events in my life. I hope that it honors the courage and bravery of young people everywhere by encouraging them to live with authenticity and purpose,” Kaepernick said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Bear Pen Road, just outside of Campton.
Wolfe County deputy shot by his own gun during struggle over weapon with suspect
For the first time in ten years, Kentucky Lottery's logo has a new look
Cynthiana man wins big on Kentucky Lottery scratch-off
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Ky. mother files lawsuit accusing doctor of impregnating her with his own sperm
We’re just about a month away from schools reopening and school districts are still weighing...
Ky. school districts weigh decision about masks in classrooms
New video shows the terrifying moments when a 6-year-old child was dragged by a JCPS bus in 2015.
New video shows girl’s 2015 dragging from inside JCPS school bus

Latest News

Shots fired into home in downtown Lexington
WATCH | Shots fired into home in downtown Lexington
Parents still have lots of questions about COVID-19 rules as school year approaches
Parents still have lots of questions about COVID-19 rules as school year approaches
Lexington health leaders concerned about increasing COVID-19 case numbers as delta variant...
Lexington health leaders concerned about increasing COVID-19 case numbers as delta variant spreads
Last day for Kentuckians who lost family member to COVID-19 to take flag from Capitol memorial
Last day for Kentuckians who lost family member to COVID-19 to take flag from Capitol memorial
Summer Grillin’ with DeAnn Stephens and Bill Bryant (July 15, 2021)
Summer Grillin’ with DeAnn Stephens and Bill Bryant (July 15, 2021)