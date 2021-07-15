Fayette County students create ‘pandemic book’ to share experiences

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve told many stories about COVID-19 from a lot of different angles, but what about from the point of view of a child?

Well, in January, the Carnegie Center for Literacy teamed up with three Fayette County elementary schools to publish a book about the pandemic from a kid’s perspective.

Now, 30 third and fifth graders from Maxwell, Glendover and Wellington Elementary are authors and illustrators.

They’re joining forces to fight a pandemic through writing.

It’s a book called The Pandemic Press: Kids’ Perspectives.

The 62 pages of writing became therapeutic for the kids.

“It helped just to get it out because a lot of times people don’t look at the kids how they feel they just look at the adults and what happened for them,” said fifth-grader Ava Turner, Wellington Elementary.

The illustrations and writings capture more than the pandemic. A lot happened in 2020.

“With the political environment the things happening in their families they wanted to write more than just about the illness itself,” said Wellington Elementary teacher Lindsey Depenbrock.

The book will not be sold, but you can find it at the Carnegie Center for Literacy and, soon, in Fayette County Public Schools’ libraries.

