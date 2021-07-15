Gov. Beshear reports 564 new COVID-19 cases; 4.04% positivity rate

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 564 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 469,214 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 4.04% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 117 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were five new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday. That brings the state total to 7,281.

As of Thursday, 264 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 65 are in the ICU, and 33 are on ventilators.

The governor says there is no vaccination update for Thursday due to delays with the federal reporting database.

