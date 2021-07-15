Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storm chances settle some before the wet weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Most of you will stay on the dry side for Thursday. Expect more rounds of rain by this weekend.

Showers & thunderstorms will be in the area today, but nothing like what we have had to deal with this week. Most will only run into a stray shower or two. This is one of those days to get out and do what you need to do outdoors.

A front will sweep in and stick around this weekend. As long as it is here, you can expect to see showers & thunderstorms develop. Some of the rain could be on the heavy side. It doesn’t look like it rains every second of the day, but when it does it could be heavy.

