Jury reaches verdict in Maryland newspaper shooting case

FILE - In this June 29, 2018, file photo, pictures of five employees of the Capital Gazette...
FILE - In this June 29, 2018, file photo, pictures of five employees of the Capital Gazette newspaper adorn candles during a vigil across the street from where they were slain in the newsroom in Annapolis, Md. A jury was selected on Friday, June 25, 2021, for the second phase of a trial for a man who killed the five people at the newspaper to decide whether he is criminally responsible due to his mental health. Jarrod Ramos pleaded guilty in 2019 to all 23 counts against him in the attack at the Capital Gazette nearly three years ago, but he has pleaded that he is not criminally responsible due to mental illness.(Source: AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A jury has found a gunman criminally responsible for killing five people at a Maryland newspaper.

The jury of eight men and four women rejected defense attorneys’ arguments that Jarrod Ramos was unable to understand the criminality of his actions because of mental illness when he attacked the Capital Gazette newsroom in 2018.

The jury’s finding Thursday means the 41-year-old will be sentenced to prison, not a maximum-security mental health facility.

Prosecutors are seeking five life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Ramos already had pleaded guilty to all 23 counts against him in 2019, but he pleaded not criminally responsible — Maryland’s version of an insanity plea.

