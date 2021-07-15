KSP releases name of man killed in police shooting in Danville
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve learned the name of the man shot and killed by police at a Danville hotel last week.
Kentucky State Police say 33-year-old Shelby Ray Hardin was holding his mother hostage at knifepoint. Police told Hardin to drop the knife. When he didn’t, that’s when investigators say Officer Kyle Lyons fired a shot.
The coroner said Hardin died at the scene.
Officer Lyons is now on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.
