KSP releases name of man killed in police shooting in Danville

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve learned the name of the man shot and killed by police at a Danville hotel last week.

Kentucky State Police say 33-year-old Shelby Ray Hardin was holding his mother hostage at knifepoint. Police told Hardin to drop the knife. When he didn’t, that’s when investigators say Officer Kyle Lyons fired a shot.

The coroner said Hardin died at the scene.

Officer Lyons is now on administrative leave, which is standard procedure.

