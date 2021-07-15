Advertisement

Last day for Kentuckians who lost family member to COVID-19 to take flag from Capitol memorial

All totaled, more than 7,200 Kentuckians have died from COIVD-19 since the start of the...
All totaled, more than 7,200 Kentuckians have died from COIVD-19 since the start of the pandemic. That means more than 7,200 flags were planted at the memorial. Each of them telling their own unique story.(WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Thursday is the last day for Kentuckians who lost a family member to COVID-19 to take a flag from the COVID-19 memorial in Frankfort.

The temporary memorial was set up to honor victims of the coronavirus. For each Kentuckian who passed away from COVID-19, a flag was planted here on the Capitol grounds.

Now, this memorial is being taken down and the governor is encouraging the loved ones of those victims to take a flag as a way to remember them.

All totaled, more than 7,200 Kentuckians have died from COIVD-19 since the start of the pandemic. That means more than 7,200 flags were planted at the memorial. Each of them telling their own unique story.

Officials say they don’t want those stories to be lost either.

Governor Andy Beshear established the Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial Fund to build a memorial in the Monument Park at the Capitol to commemorate the hardships and the loss that Kentucky faced during the pandemic.

The remaining money after that memorial is fully funded will be used to reimburse Kentuckians who lost loved ones to the virus for a portion of funeral and burial expenses.

Governor Beshear is encouraging anyone who lost a loved one to COVID-19 to come out Thursday and take one of the flags as your own personal kind of memorial.

If you won’t be able to make it to the Capitol Thursday you can also call constituent services and ask them to hold a flag for you.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Wolfe County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Bear Pen Road, just outside of Campton.
Wolfe County deputy shot by his own gun during struggle over weapon with suspect
For the first time in ten years, Kentucky Lottery's logo has a new look
Cynthiana man wins big on Kentucky Lottery scratch-off
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Ky. mother files lawsuit accusing doctor of impregnating her with his own sperm
We’re just about a month away from schools reopening and school districts are still weighing...
Ky. school districts weigh decision about masks in classrooms
New video shows the terrifying moments when a 6-year-old child was dragged by a JCPS bus in 2015.
New video shows girl’s 2015 dragging from inside JCPS school bus

Latest News

Shots fired into home in downtown Lexington
WATCH | Shots fired into home in downtown Lexington
Summer Grillin’ with DeAnn Stephens and Bill Bryant (July 15, 2021)
Summer Grillin’ with DeAnn Stephens and Bill Bryant (July 15, 2021)
Parents likely have a lot of questions about the upcoming school year. Lincoln County starts...
Parents still have lots of questions about COVID-19 rules as school year approaches
The City of Lexington recorded 53 cases for Tuesday’s update, the highest one-day increase in...
Lexington health leaders concerned about increasing COVID-19 case numbers as delta variant spreads
Showers & storms will be with us this weekend
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storm chances settle some before the wet weekend